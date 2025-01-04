BAFTA 2025: Emilia Perez, Conclave top longlist with maximum nods, check full list

Follow us on Image Source : X BAFTA 2025 list of nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has unveiled its longlist for the upcoming 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez and Edward Berger's Conclave are leading the charts with a maximum number of nominations. The longlist was released on the official X handle of BAFTA. Both the films have prominent nominations across several categories with Perez claiming a record-equalling 15 nominations. Among other notable films that got several nods include Sean Baker's Anora with 9 mentions, Steve McQueen's Blitz and Irish indie Kneecap got 7 nods each.

Check out the major nominations list here:

Best Film

Anora

The Apprentice

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Kneecap

The Substance

Wicked

Leading Actress

Amy Adams, 'Nightbitch'

Karla Sofia Gascon, 'Emilia Perez'

Cynthia Erivo, 'Wicked'

Demi Moore, 'The Substance'

Leading Actor

Dev Patel, 'Monkey Man'

Ralph Fiennes, 'Conclave'

Timothee Chalamet, 'A Complete Unknown'

Adrien Brody, 'The Brutalist'

Supporting Actress

Isabella Rossellini, 'Conclave'

Selena Gomez, 'Emilia Perez'

Ariana Grande, 'Wicked'

Director

Jacques Audiard, 'Emilia Perez'

Edward Berger, 'Conclave'

Denis Villeneuve, 'Dune: Part Two'

Payal Kapadia, 'All We Imagine as Light'

Film Not in the English Language

Emilia Perez

The Count of Monte Cristo

Kneecap

All We Imagine as Light

Animated Film

Despicable Me 4

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

That Christmas

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robo

British Short Film

The Ban

Clodagh

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Homework

Marion

Milk

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Sister Wives

Stomach Bug

Woodlice