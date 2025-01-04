Saturday, January 04, 2025
     
  BAFTA 2025: Emilia Perez, Conclave top longlist with maximum nods, check full list

BAFTA 2025: Emilia Perez, Conclave top longlist with maximum nods, check full list

The British Academy of Film and Television (BAFTA) on January 3 unveiled the longlist of nominations with Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez and Edward Berger's Conclave garnering maximum nominations. Check out the list below.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published : Jan 04, 2025 11:40 IST, Updated : Jan 04, 2025 11:40 IST
BAFTA 2025 nomination list
Image Source : X BAFTA 2025 list of nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has unveiled its longlist for the upcoming 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez and Edward Berger's Conclave are leading the charts with a maximum number of nominations. The longlist was released on the official X handle of BAFTA. Both the films have prominent nominations across several categories with Perez claiming a record-equalling 15 nominations. Among other notable films that got several nods include Sean Baker's Anora with 9 mentions, Steve McQueen's Blitz and Irish indie Kneecap got 7 nods each.

Check out the major nominations list here:

Best Film

Anora

The Apprentice
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Kneecap
The Substance
Wicked

Leading Actress

Amy Adams, 'Nightbitch'
Karla Sofia Gascon, 'Emilia Perez'
Cynthia Erivo, 'Wicked'
Demi Moore, 'The Substance'

Leading Actor

Dev Patel, 'Monkey Man'
Ralph Fiennes, 'Conclave'
Timothee Chalamet, 'A Complete Unknown'
Adrien Brody, 'The Brutalist'

Supporting Actress

Isabella Rossellini, 'Conclave' 
Selena Gomez, 'Emilia Perez' 
Ariana Grande, 'Wicked'

Director

Jacques Audiard, 'Emilia Perez'
Edward Berger, 'Conclave'
Denis Villeneuve, 'Dune: Part Two'
Payal Kapadia, 'All We Imagine as Light'

Film Not in the English Language

Emilia Perez
The Count of Monte Cristo
Kneecap
All We Imagine as Light

Animated Film

Despicable Me 4
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
That Christmas
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robo

British Short Film

The Ban
Clodagh
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Homework
Marion
Milk
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Sister Wives
Stomach Bug
Woodlice

 

