Samay Raina's first reaction on India's Got Latent controversy! Comedian removes all episodes from YouTube

Comedian Samay Raina took to his X account on Wednesday to react to the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy. While apologising, the comedian revealed that he has deleted all the episodes from his YouTube channel. It is significant to note, that this apology has come after Mumbai Police sent a summon to the comedian. Other seven offenders including Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija and Ashish Chanchlani recorded their statement at Khar police station today.

Samay Raina's post

'Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you,' read his tweet.

While Samay has deleted all the India's Got Latenet episodes from YouTube today, the controversial episode was deleted on February 10 itself.

What is India's Got Latent Controversy?

On the comedy reality series, popular among today's youth for its edgy bordering on offensive content, Allahbadia asked a question to a contestant on parents and sex, which has been panned by many and led to a BJP functionary lodging a police complaint here against the makers, judges and participants of the show.

Ranveer posted an apology video on Monday

Ahead of Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia posted an apology video on X, where he cleared that this is not how he wants to use social media platforms. "Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry," the YouTuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, said in the video.

Maharashtra Cyber ​​​​Cell registers cases against a total of 30 to 40 people

Maharashtra Cyber ​​​​Cell has registered a case against the YouTube show India's Got Latent. According to ANI, a case has been registered against a total of 30 to 40 people in this case. From the first episode of the show to episode 6, a case has been registered against all the people involved in it. The process of sending notices to everyone has been started and everyone will be called to record statements. Now the threat is looming over the old episodes of this show and the guests who appeared in it and preparations to take action against them have intensified. This includes Siddhant Chaturvedi, Urfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Deepak Kalal, Dilin Nair aka Raftaar and Tanmay Bhat.

