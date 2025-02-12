Samay Raina's lawyers seek time till March 17 to appear for questioning, Mumbai Police rejects request

Follow us on Image Source : X Samay Raina has been called for questioning in the India's Got Latent controversy

Samay Raina's lawyers had sought time to appear before the Mumbai Police. Samay Raina's lawyers had told the Mumbai Police that Samay is currently on a US tour and he will return to Mumbai on March 17. Mumbai Police has clearly told Raina's team that the police investigation cannot wait for so many days. Hence, the comedian will have to appear before the police within 14 days from the day the inquiry started.

2 offenders recorded their statements today

Khar Police has so far recorded the statements of six people in this case. It includes Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Makhija who were judges in the show, as well as Balraj Ghai, the owner of the studio in which the show took place, along with three technical people associated with the show.

Ranveer Allahbadia will record his statement today

Ranveer Allahbadia's team has told the police that he can come today to record his statement. Mumbai Police has not yet taken any decision to register an FIR in this case. Police said that it would record the statements of the people associated with the show and then take a decision on registering a case.

What is the India's Got Latent Controversy?

During the latest episode, Ranveer Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant, sparking controversy on social media. The YouTuber was trolled on X for his inappropriate line of questioning. Moreover, social media users urged Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister of information and broadcasting, to take strict action against the three. While one user bemoaned the deteriorating standards of humour, another cautioned that such content might have a detrimental effect on young listeners.

Ranveer posted apology video

After brutal trolling, Ranveer even posted an apology video on X stating that the joke was a lapse of judgement. He even said that comedy is not his forte and he would like to apologise for the same. However, the other two booked under the same office, Samay and Apoorva have not yet reacted to the controversy.

Also Read: Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rakhi Sawant, others summoned by Maharashtra Cyber