Samay Raina India tour 2025: Dates, cities, and how to book tickets

Famous comedian Samay Raina had cancelled all his upcoming shows due to the controversy over the show 'India's Got Latent'. Now, after months of overcoming the difficulties, the comedian has officially announced his rescheduled 'India Tour' and announced the dates of all the shows. Know the complete information about Samay Raina's show.

Samay Raina announced his India tour on Wednesday by sharing the poster of his upcoming tour titled 'Samay Raina is Still Alive and Unfiltered' on his Instagram handle. Along with the poster, he shared a city-wise schedule of his tour. This time, his India tour will begin on August 15 in Bengaluru and will end on October 5 in Delhi.

Samay Raina India Tour schedule: City-wise dates

The tour will travel across cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, and then the last show in Delhi.

August 15 - Bengaluru

August 16 - Bengaluru

August 17 - Bengaluru

August 23 - Hyderabad

August 24 - Hyderabad

August 30 - Mumbai

September 6 - Kolkata

September 7 - Kolkata

September 19 - Chennai

September 20 - Chennai

September 26 - Pune

September 27 - Pune

September 28 - Pune

October 3 - Delhi

October 4 - Delhi

October 5- Delhi

Taking to the Instagram handle, the comedian Samay Raina wrote, "India tour live now on @bookmyshowin." Fans and social media users have expressed their excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, "Let’s go supreme leader." Another user commented, "Lessssggggooooooo."

Where to book Samay Raina show tickets?

However, those who are excited to watch his show can book their tickets on the online ticket booking platform 'BookMyShow'. The direct link to book the tickets is available on Samay Raina's Instagram bio.

