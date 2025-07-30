Why Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s dinner is sparking so much buzz Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s LA dinner has everyone talking. Are they just friends, or is something more going on after their recent breakups?

A recent dinner between popular American singer and songwriter Katy Perry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has caught everyone's attention. The two were seen having dinner together in Los Angeles, and photos from the evening quickly surfaced online.

According to TMZ, which also obtained access to the couple's photos, the dinner consisted of a few items, including lobster and beverages. It must be noted that neither Justin Trudeau nor Katy Perry has released any public statements regarding their ongoing relationship. People on social media had different opinions. Some were excited while others were surprised and questioned the reason behind the meeting.

Katy Perry parted ways with Orlando Bloom

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old singer Katy Perry parted ways with Orlando Bloom after spending nine years together. For those who may not know, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met at the 2016 Golden Globes afterparty. The duo got engaged after three years on the occasion of Valentine's Day in 2019. In 2020, the couple welcomed their first and only child, a daughter named Daisy Dove.

Justin Trudeau announces separation from his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

On the other hand, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was previously married to a former TV host, Sophie Gregoire. They were married for eighteen years before announcing their separation in August 2023. Announcing the news on his official Instagram handle, Justin wrote, "Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate."

Katy Perry's known songs

For the unversed, Katy Perry is known for her hit songs like 'I Kissed a Girl', 'California Gurls', 'Firework ', 'E.T.', 'Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) ', 'Roar ', and 'Dark Horse'.

Maybe it was just a friendly dinner, or maybe there’s more to the story, but the timing has definitely raised eyebrows. With both Katy and Justin fresh out of long-term relationships, fans can’t help but wonder. They may be staying quiet, but the internet definitely isn’t.

