The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 4: Belly & Jeremiah’s engagement shocks everyone In Season 3 Episode 4 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly and Jeremiah announce their engagement at Susannah’s memorial. Conrad’s silent reaction speaks volumes.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 4 recap: Belly and Jeremiah announce their marriage plans to everyone in this episode. To the surprise of their families, they make the announcement at Susannah's memorial. Adam and Laurel become very angry, believing they are too young. Steven thinks it’s just a passing phase and doesn’t take the news seriously. No one agrees with Belly’s explanation of her choice. Tension rises as everyone becomes emotionally invested in the situation.

Conrad’s silence says everything

Conrad doesn't say much, but his facial expressions reveal his inner turmoil. He silently copes with heartbreak while watching Belly and Jeremiah closely. His decision to remain at Cousins hints at unresolved feelings. Even though he doesn’t interfere, it’s clear he hasn’t truly let go. His silence leaves Belly—and viewers—with unanswered questions.

Belly caught between heart and mind

Belly tries to stay strong, but doubt begins to creep in. Everyone believes she’s rushing, but she wants to follow her heart. The lack of support makes her feel alone in her decision. She’s overwhelmed by family pressure, new fears, and lingering emotions. Now, she must decide for herself what she truly wants.

