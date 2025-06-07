Samantha Ruth Prabhu removes 'Ye Maaya Chesave' tattoo? Fans spot change in new video | Watch Citadel: Honey Bunny actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has grabbed everyone's attention with her latest Instagram post. Social media noticed that her 'Ye Maaya Chesave' tattoo is no longer visible.

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has grabbed everyone's attention with her latest Instagram video post. Fans have noticed that her 'Ye Maaya Chesave (YMC)' tattoo is no longer available on her upper back. The tattoo, which was linked to her ex-husband, Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, sparked buzz on social media among fans, with many believing that this could be a sign of Samantha's starting a new chapter in her life following her divorce in 2021.

For those who don't know, Samantha had inked the initials of 'YMC' to give a tribute to her debut film 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. This romantic drama film marks her first film with Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. On Friday, the actress shared the first teaser video of her new venture, 'Nothing To Hide'. In the video, Samantha can be seen walking, facing towards the camera and writing 'Nothing To Hide' on the camera's lens. She captioned the post, "It starts with intention. #NothingToHide @secret.alchemist." Fans were quick to notice this change, and one user wrote, "Samantha got her YMC tattoo removed."

Last month, the Award-winning actress shared a carousel post which caught everyone's attention. In the post, she shared a picture of herself with Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru, which sparked speculations of the duo dating each other. However, none of them have reacted to this.

The actress married actor Naga Chaitanya in the year 2017, but the marriage couldn't last, and in 2021, the duo announced their divorce. After separating from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with the 'Made in Heaven' actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024.

For the unversed, Samantha was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' alongside Varun Dhawan and Kay Kay Menon in the lead roles. She will be next seen in the action adventure series 'Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom' co-starring Pushkal Puri and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.

