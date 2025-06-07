Sunanda Sharma's car vandalised in London, two luxury bags stolen, singer shares video update | Watch On Friday, Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma shared a video update informing that her car was vandalised in London. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma, best known for her superhit songs 'Duji Vaar Pyar', 'Mummy Nu Pasand', and 'Udh Di Phiran', recently shared a video update of a distressing incident that took place in London. In the video, which is now going viral on social media, she revealed that her Jaguar car was vandalised and two luxury bags were stolen.

In the video, Sunanda can be seen standing near her damaged car, and she explained that her car was completely destroyed, and several valuable items were stolen. The stolen items included two Louis Vuitton bags, a suitcase and a handbag - all of which were very personal and financially valuable to her. Sunanda expressed concern over the security system of London and appealed to the respective authorities to take strict action in this matter.

Taking to the Instagram handle, the singer shared a video update on Friday and wrote the caption in Punjabi, "Ve main jehde paase vekhaa, Mainu chor disde UK waaleyo eh koi gal te nai na. Sari raat neend nai aayi baadshaho. Kehda LV te Kehda Prada, oh gya oh gya oh gya. But anyways, kuch bohot bura hon ton bach gaye howange shayad. #gratefulalways." The caption roughly translates to "Whichever direction I look, I see thieves. This isn’t right, people of the UK. Couldn’t sleep the entire night. Forget LV and Prada, everything’s gone. But maybe, we were saved from something worse. #gratefulalways".

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Sunanda mainly works in the Punjabi music industry. She made her singing debut with the song 'Billi Ankh' in 2015. The 33-year-old singer got recognition for her super hit song 'Patake', which was released in 2017.

