The Great Indian Kapil Show S3: Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Chahal shoot for new episode with Sidhu

The third instalment of the hit comedy talk show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is all set for its release on June 21, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. The shooting for the upcoming episodes has already begun, and as per reports, cricketers including Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Gautam Gambhir shoot for a new episode with Navjot Singh Sidhu. Earlier this week, the star cast of Anurag Basu's directorial 'Metro In Dino', including Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta and others, attended the shoot of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

Several pictures from the shoot of the new episode have surfaced on the internet. Taking to the X handle (formerly Twitter), one user shared a glimpse of the new guests of an upcoming episode of Netflix's comedy talk show. In the pictures, cricketers Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Gautam Gambhir can be seen posing with Navjot Singh Sidhu. The second picture features Gambhir and Sidhu together.

On Friday, cricketer Abhishek Sharma shared a picture of himself with comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma and uploaded a joint post on his Instagram handle. The caption of the post reads, "AMBARSARIYE."

Social media users and fans have speculated that Abhishek Sharma will be seen in the new episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. One user wrote, "I think abhi is coming in The Kapil Sharma's next episode," another user commented, "When’s the episode coming????" The post has garnered over six lakh likes and thousands of comments ever since it was posted.

The star cast of Kapil Sharma's comedy talk show includes Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek. Whereas Archana Puran Singh will be reprising her role in the judge’s seat.

