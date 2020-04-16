Five lessons we need to learn from Salman Khan's covidiots video

Salman Khan schooled the violators of the coronavirus lockdown in his latest Instagram post.

Superstar Salman Khan recently released a video message on Instagram, in which he schooled the violators of the coronavirus lockdown. Having shot the video in his Panvel farmhouse, Salman spoke highly of the ongoing lockdown to contain the spreading of the deadly virus.

Salman's video message gives the public at least five important messages that must be followed to defeat the coronavirus.

Here are the lessons we need to learn:

1. Salman told his fans that ongoing lockdown is much like a Bigg Boss of life, in which the actor himself, like a member of the house, is accepting all the rules issued by the government. When Salman is behaving like a sensible citizen, his millions of fans should also follow his footsteps at such a time of crisis.

2. Salman has explained how wrong it is to not wear a mask, citing the example of one of his own acquaintances. Salman is currently at the Panvel Form House and is spending time with his family but that does not mean that if he is a superstar he can go anywhere. Salman said no matter where you are do not remove the mask. The actor called the mask a life's armor.

3. Salman wants to explain to his fans that despite being a superstar himself he is not going anywhere and following the rules, so why can't the general public do the same. He said the crisis and death do not come after seeing the status of man.

4. Salman urged his fans to not engage in social gatherings and do not meet friends. Salman was schooling those who are not listening to the government. At this time, Salman is spreading the government's words to the public. Salman is saying that first, you are putting yourself, then the family and then the life of the whole country in trouble.

5. At the beginning of the video, Salman set an example of religious unity by greeting according to every religion. In the middle of the video too, he has asked to engage in religious practices inside the house. He said that God is present in you, you have to offer Namaz if you want to worship and you can do it by staying inside the house. In this way, Salman is sending a message to those millions of people that staying indoors to protect themselves and others will not hurt any religious sentiments.

