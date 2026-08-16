Raja Sen, National Award winning filmmaker, dies at 71

New Delhi:

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen, best known for his National Award-winning film Damu, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2026, at a state-run hospital following a prolonged illness. He was 71. The news of his demise has left the Bengali film industry and his fans in deep shock. Tributes have been pouring in on social media as fans and members of the film fraternity remember the filmmaker.

Raja Sen passes away at 71

National award-winning filmmaker Raja Sen died on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, Papiya Sen, and their two daughters, Subhasree and Sreyoshi Sen.

According to PTI, sources at the medical establishment said that Sen was undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital for multiple health complications and was on ventilator support. A doctor told the agency, "He had multiple complications and his condition remained critical despite treatment. He was on ventilator support."

Sen made his feature film debut with Damu in 1996. The film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film, establishing him as a prominent filmmaker in Bengali cinema.

(With PTI inputs)