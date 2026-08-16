Batwara 1947 gets Independence Day boost amid clash with Awarapan 2; how much did Sunny Deol's film earn?

New Delhi:

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 witnessed a noticeable boost at the box office on Independence Day, August 15. The period drama, which hit theatres on August 14, opened alongside Emraan Hashmi’s much-awaited Awarapan 2 and saw its collections improve on Day 2 as the national holiday brought more audiences to theatres.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of India's Partition and explores the impact of the historic event on ordinary people. The film features Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Read on to find out how much the film earned on its Day 2.

Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 2

Batwara 1947 had a slow start at the box office amid its clash with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Sunny Deol's film collected Rs 5.75 crore across 8,721 shows on its opening day. However, the film witnessed a growth of 134.8% on Day 2.

The film, which opened with Rs 5.75 crore, managed to earn Rs 13.50 crore across 8,071 shows on its second day. This brings its total India net collection to Rs 19.25 crore. The film has grossed Rs 22.91 crore in India, while it minted Rs 2 crore overseas on Day 2, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 26.41 crore.

Batwara 1947 movie review

India TV gave Batwara 1947 a rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars in its review. An excerpt from the review read, "Countries can be divided. Homes can be divided. Land can be divided. But humanity cannot be divided. That idea sits at the heart of Batwara 1947, which brings together the familiar ingredients of a Partition drama: action, family, patriotism, emotion and a strong central conflict."

It further added, "The second half could have been tighter, while the dialogues could have been sharper. Some of the heroism and action could also have been less dramatic, particularly in scenes where the larger-than-life treatment takes away from the emotional setting."

Batwara 1947: Cast and crew details

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the patriotic drama Batwara 1947 features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions. The music for the film is composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

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Batwara 1947 Review: Sunny Deol's action meets Shabana Azmi's emotional brilliance in a powerful Partition story