Govinda addresses Sunita Ahuja's 'sugar daddy' comments on Komal Rani Swarnkar, says, 'You'll need me...'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Govinda has hit back at his wife, Sunita Ahuja, after her recent remarks about his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar and her sugar daddy jibe at the actor. In a lengthy response, Govinda accused Sunita of interfering with the work he is currently doing and said her public comments could affect his reputation and business.

The actor also recalled occasions when Sunita had sought his support for her own professional projects. He said he does not accept every opportunity that comes his way and objected to her criticism while he is working on his new film.

Govinda calls out Sunita's abusive language

Govinda took issue with what he described as Sunita's frequent use of abusive language while discussing him. He said such behaviour could influence younger people who look up to her.

The Bollywood actor said, "Aur haan, main specially yeh punah kahunga. Sunita ji, aap bahut zyada maa-behen ki gaaliyaan dene lagi hain. Kahin aapke hi saath log phir maa-behen ki gaali dena shuru kar denge to bahut lajjit ho jaayenge hum sab. Don't do this. Aap sasta kar diya hai yeh maa-behen ka naam. Aapse yeh apekshit nahin hai."

Govinda calls out Sunita Ahuja's double standard

Govinda reacted to the ongoing controversy by calling out his wife for not being supportive towards his work, while he was there for her. "Jo kaam baahar mujhe milta hai, woh main karta nahin hoon, aur jo main kar raha hoon, usmein aap hastakshep kar rahi hain. Aur jab aap apna kaam kar rahi thi, chahe woh khaane ka show tha, chahe woh lock Upp tha, Tina se kehkar dono shows mein aapne aise-vaise, yen-ken-prakaren mujhe bulvaya aur mujhse sevaayein lein. Khair, woh toh aapka haq hai."

Govinda says his business could be affected

Govinda went on to say that Sunita's comments had come at a time when he had started working on a film and claimed that the public criticism could damage his standing and professional prospects. He said, "Aur jis waqt maine film shuru ki hai, aap ek bhi kasar nahin chhod rahi hain ki main logon ke dil se utar jaaun, badnaam ho jaaun ya kuch aisa ho jaaye ki mera business na ho."

He further added, "Kisi gareeb parivaar se jab log film line mein aate hain, unhein is kadar lajjit ya badnaam mat kijiye ki woh bhaag jaayen, woh darr jaayen. Aap mein kshamata hai, aap mein taqat hai. Shohrat, izzat aur daulat, sab Ishwar ne di hai. Iska matlab yeh nahin hai ki jiske paas yeh sab nahin hai, use aap zaleel karein."

Govinda responds to comments about his age

Govinda also addressed Sunita's remarks about his age and his decision to work with younger actresses. He pointed out that established actors have worked with younger performers throughout the history of Hindi cinema and said those collaborations have also helped newcomers get opportunities.

"Umar ka yeh jo silsila aapne chalaaya hai, to main aapki jaankari ke liye punah yaad dila doon ki desh ke sabhi bade kalakaron ne un sabhi ladkiyon ke saath kaam kiya jo youngsters rahi hain. Unhein achchi filmein, naam, shohrat aur izzat mili. Aur inhein yuvaon ke saath kaam karne ka mauka mila, isi liye yeh yuva nazar aaye. Aap yeh nahin chah rahi hain ki main yuva kaise dikh sakta hoon," the actor said.

Govinda further added, "Aap apni chhoti si apekshaon mein ek bahut bade business ke saath ghat karne mein lagi hui hain. Aapke peeche jo group hai, jo gang hai, unse sabhi waqif hain. Aur mujhe lagta hai ki woh waqfiyat bahut zyada khulkar saamne aa jaayegi. To aapke liye bhi yeh cheez shobha nahin degi."

Govinda asks Sunita to maintain boundaries

Towards the end of his message, Govinda asked Sunita to stop making public statements about him. He also suggested that there could be a time when she might need his support again, as he said, "Aur mujhe aisa lagta hai ki aage bhi shayad aapko meri kahin na kahin, kisi na kisi mukaam par zaroorat padegi. To aap kripya aise bayaan dekar yeh jo podcast chala rahi hain aur yeh jo beizzati ki ja rahi hai... aap thoda sa apni had mein rahiye. Aisi aapse prarthana hai. Dhanyavaad!"

The latest exchange comes amid renewed attention around Govinda, Sunita and his Roopa co-star. Sunita's recent comments about Govinda's equation with the young actor had already sparked discussion online, with her sugar daddy remark adding to the ongoing public conversation around the actor's personal and professional life.

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