Akshay Kumar calls Saif Ali Khan 'mera hero' in a Haiwaan-themed birthday wish | See post

New Delhi:

Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his birthday today (August 16), and wishes have been pouring in from fans, friends and colleagues from across the film industry. Among those who sent a special message for the actor was Akshay Kumar, who added a Haiwaan twist to his birthday wish and called Saif his "mera hero".

For the unversed, the duo are set to reunite again on screen after a gap of 18 years since their 2008 film Tashan. The film is directed by Priyadarshan, known for films like Hera Pheri, Hungama, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and others. Read on to find out what Akshay Kumar posted for Saif Ali Khan.

Akshay Kumar calls Saif Ali Khan 'mera hero' in a Haiwaan-themed birthday wish

Taking to social media, Akshay shared a special birthday message for Saif with a Haiwaan twist. In the video, Akshay can be seen sitting on a rotating chair while holding a cupcake with a candle. Dressed in a black outfit and a black beanie, the actor looks into the camera as it rotates towards him. As the background music, "Mera Hero Hai Woh", plays, Akshay sings along to the line before saying, “Happy Birthday, Saif, from Haiwaan,” after blowing out the candle. The video ends with Akshay smiling at the camera.

Haiwaan teaser

The makers dropped the official teaser of Haiwaan on August 12 across social media. The 45-second Haiwaan teaser keeps things simple and mysterious, with no dialogues. It features dark visuals, music and silhouettes of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, leaving fans curious about the story. Watch the teaser below:

Haiwaan cast and crew

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the film features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary and Manoj Joshi in key roles.

Helmed by Priyadarshan, the psychological thriller features music by Pritam. The film is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, with Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn serving as producers. Haiwaan is slated to release in theatres on September 11, 2026. The film is set to release at a time when Yash's Toxic and Mirzapur: The Movie will be running in theatres.

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