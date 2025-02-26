Salman Khan: The unrivalled superstar of Eid releases like Wanted, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and more Salman Khan has become a quintessential symbol of Eid, with his blockbuster films like Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. He has been consistently shattering box-office records and defining the festive season with every release.

The name Salman Khan is synonymous with the festive joy of Eid, having established a legacy that no Bollywood star has quite matched, Salman Khan’s presence on the big screen during Eid has become a tradition, eagerly anticipated by millions of fans across the globe. Salman Khan has become a quintessential symbol of Eid, with his blockbuster films like Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. He has been consistently shattering box-office records and defining the festive season with every release.

A look at his Eid releases and their box office performance

Salman Khan has always arrived with a box office storm with his Eid releases, consistently crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in their first weekend and creating a phenomenon of their own. Some of his biggest blockbusters include Ek Tha Tiger (released on August 15, 2012), which earned Rs 100.16 crore on its opening weekend; Bajrangi Bhaijaan (released on July 17, 2015), amassing Rs 101.50 crore; Dabangg 2 (released on December 21, 2012), the highly anticipated second instalment of the Dabangg franchise, recording Rs 106.78 crore; Sultan (released on July 16, 2016), delivering an extraordinary performance with Rs 180.36 crore; and Bharat (released on June 5, 2019), collecting a phenomenal Rs 150.10 crore. With such an incredible track record, Salman Khan continues to dominate the box office with his Eid releases.

Salman's upcoming release

Known for his larger-than-life characters, heartwarming narratives, and action-packed sequences, Salman’s films on Eid offer audiences a perfect blend of entertainment. In 2025, as Salman Khan prepares to set the screen ablaze once again, fans eagerly await what promises to be yet another Eid blockbuster. The countdown has begun with Sikandar big reveal coming out on February 27.



Curiosity and eagerness keep rising as Sikandar gains traction. With Sikandar and Rashmika Mandanna, Salman Khan will make his big-screen comeback in Eid 2025. The film, which was directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is expected to be a thrilling cinematic experience with many surprises to come.

