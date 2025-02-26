Sky Force Collection: How much Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's Republic Day release mint at box office? It has been a year since Akshay Kumar's film 'Sky Force' hit theatres. The film has earned very well in the initial days. Know its lifetime collection here.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's film 'Sky Force' was released on the occasion of Republic Day. The film has received a very good response from the audience right from the beginning. Veer Pahadia has made his Bollywood debut with this film. While he was cast opposite Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur played Akshay's love interest in the film. Know 'Sky Force' total collection here.

Sky Force collection

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 15.30 crore on day 1, Rs 26.30 crore on day 2 and Rs 31.60 core on day 3. It also passed the first Monday test and earned Rs 8.10 crore on day 4. Now if we talk about its lifetime collection then the film earned Rs 135 crore in India and Rs 175 crore worldwide. According to reports the total budget of 'Sky Force' was Rs 130-140 crores.

First film of the year to become a 100-crore film

The film 'Sky Force' crossed the collection mark of Rs 100 crore on the 11th day of its release. Also, this is, Akshay Kumar's starrer has become the first film of the year to join the 100 crore club. This film was also special for Akshay because he gave some back-to-back flops to have a taste of success with 'Sky Force'.

This is the reason for it being a hit

While the story of the film 'Sky Force' shows the patriotic spirit of an Air Force officer, it also has an emotional story for the audience. It was highly appreciated by the audience. The film 'Sky Force' tells the story of the sacrifice of Squadron Leader Ajjamad Bopayya Devayya. The character of this brave Air Force officer is played by Veer Pahadia. Akshay Kumar's role was seen as more important in the film.

These actors were also seen in the film

Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahadia, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrit Kaur were also seen in the film 'Sky Force'. Both these actresses are playing the role of wives of Akshay and Veer's characters in the film. Apart from them, Sharad Kelkar, Varun Badola, Manish Chaudhary and Mohit Chauhan are also seen in the film.

