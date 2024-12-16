Sikandar to Kick 2, list of Salman Khan's upcoming movies

Follow us on Image Source : X Have a look at Salman Khan's upcoming projects

2024 is coming to an end and it has been a fairly disappointing year for Bollywood. Neither did several films with potential flop at the box office but also the three Khan's did not have any release in 2024. Where Shah Rukh Khan's last release was Dunki which was out in December 2023, Salman Khan's last release with Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 released in November, last year. However, Aamir Khan's last release was even prior to these two. Laal Singh Chadha was released in 2022 and ever since fans have been waiting to witness Aamir's magic again on the big screen. On the other hand, where Shah Rukh Khan and Amir have given just hints of their next release (King and Sitare Zameen Par), Salman Khan has announced strings of projects and the rest are in reports. So let's have a look at Dabangg actor's upcoming projects.

Baby John Cameo

First Salman Khan will next be seen in Varun Dhawan's Baby John. The film, releasing on December 25, 2024 is having a blockbuster cameo by Salman. While talking about the superstar's appearance, Varun said that its going to be a 'paisa wasool cameo'. For the unversed, Baby John is inspired by Thalapathy Vijay's superhit film Theri. The movie produced by Atlee also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh.

Sikandar

Sikandar marks the collaboration of Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan after a ten-year break. AR Murugadoss is directing the movie. Sikandar is an action movie directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, in which Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal play significant parts. The release date of this movie is Eid 2025. Moreover, Sajid has also confirmed that the teaser of Sikandar will be released on Salman Khan's birthday i.e. December 27.

Kick 2

Salman Khan's much-awaited film Kick's sequel Kick 2 was officially announced on October 4. The producer announced Kick 2 on social media and posted a lovely monochromatic image of Salman Khan. For the unversed, Kick, directed by Nadiadwala and starring Salman Khan, was a hit movie in 2014. Commercially, Kick was a success. Attracting viewers and becoming Salman's first film to earn over Rs 200 crore, the movie solidified its status as one of the year's biggest blockbusters.

Tiger vs Pathaan

Salman Khan surprised the audiences with his much-talked-about cameo in Pathaan. Ever since Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan appeared together, fans have been dying to watch them again in a full-fledged movie. Now both the superstars will be seen together in YRF's Tiger Vs Pathaan. Reportedly, both the RAW agents will be seen locking horns in this upcoming film.

Salman Khan's next with Atlee

After Shah Rukh Khan, now Jawan director Atlee will be working with Salman. He is directing an untitled movie, which stars Tamil film icon Rajinikanth and Bollywood star Salman Khan in what looks to be a huge cinematic spectacle. With two mega-stars in the lead roles and Atlee's reputation for dynamic action dramas, this movie is creating a lot of buzz in India.

Rohit Shetty's cop universe film

Keeping Salman Khan's Singham Again cameo in mind, it seems like the two, Rohit and Salman, might come together for a cop movie. Salman's Chulbul Pandey character can possibly join Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Or if you find Rohit directing Dabangg 4, then don't be surprised.

Also Read: Yearender 2024: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal to Sobhita Dhulipala-Chaitanya, actors who got married this year