Yearender 2024: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal to Sobhita Dhulipala-Chaitanya, actors who got married this year

2024 is coming to an end and with it, this year's wedding season is also about to wrap up. If we look at the lives of film stars, the year 2024 has been a year of big changes for many celebrities. We are not talking about their films and careers, but personal lives. This year has been full of beautiful memories for several celebrity couples, after all, life has started anew for them. This year witnessed a lot of reunions and why not, 2024 saw a record-breaking stat of 48 lakh registered marriages this season. This also included several celebrity weddings and in this edition of year-enders we are going to have a look at celebs who tied the knot in 2024. Dive right in to get a sneak peek into this year's celebrity weddings.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

The year started with the celebrity wedding of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who had registered marriage to her longtime boyfriend and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. After this, on January 10, 2023, the couple had a destination wedding in Udaipur followed by their reception that took place in Mumbai. The couple had set some serious wedding outfit goals as where else you would see a groom jogging his way into the venue and signing the marriage certificate in boxers?

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani

In this month of love and valentine i.e. February, Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married. Both had a destination wedding in Goa on February 21, 2024. Apart from their family members and friends, many famous celebs also attended Rakul and Jackky's wedding. The couple has been dating for quite some time now and decided to ditch a foreign wedding venue and choose Goa vibes.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

In March, actor Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married in Delhi. The couple got married after dating each other for about five years. Pulkit and Kriti's video that had them sobbing during the wedding rituals was the talk of the town. The couple's choices for skipping colour-coordinated clothes and choosing colour-soothing clothes were also appreciated by social media users.

Arti Singh and Deepak Chauhan

In the month of April, Govinda's niece, Krishna Abhishek's sister and TV actor and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Arti Singh got married to businessman Deepak Chauhan. Govinda's, ending the family feud and attending this wedding was also the highlight of the wedding.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

The month of June brought happiness for Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The couple registered their marriage on June 23, in the presence of close friends and family members after dating for almost 4 years. After the wedding, the couple hosted one of the most star-studded wedding receptions at Mumbai's famous restaurant Bastian, owned by Shilpa Shetty. From Salman Khan to Kajol, several actors were seen dancing their hearts out at this wedding.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

The wedding of the year has to be of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The youngest son of Asia's richest man married pharmaceutical heiress and his childhood sweetheart on July 13. The star-studded event was attended by celebrities from across the globe, politicians, actors from Hindi and south Indian cinema world, athletes, musicians, social media influencers and what not.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth also tied the knot this year. In September, the couple got married as per both, South Indian and North Indian rituals. The couple chose Sri Ranganayakaswamy temple for their modest South Indian wedding. On the other hand, they had a Hindu wedding at Udaipur. Aditi's sober dressing and bridal look were inspiring at the same time, their wedding photos were to die for. Talking about Aditi's work front, this year she appeared as Bibbojan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

On December 4, South Indian actors, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala started a new life. He married actress Sobhita Dhulipala with traditional rituals. The actors, who were dating for more than two years, had a South Indian wedding at the prestigious Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, in the presence of their families. Naga Chaitanya wore a traditional pancha with a kurta for his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala. On the other hand, Sobhita looked stunning in traditional South Indian bridal attire for her wedding.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

National Award-winning South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh married her long-time boyfriend Anthony Thattil during a private ceremony in Goa on December 12, as per South Indian rituals. A day later the two had a Christian wedding at the same venue. Keerthy looked radiant in both the bridal looks but it was Anthony's happiness in each photo, that won the internet. And with this the 2024 celebrity wedding season has come to an end.

