Salman Khan pens heartfelt notes on the demise of his close friend Sushil Kumar | Read posts

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan paid an emotional tribute to his dear friend Sushil Kumar who left for heavenly abode. He shared throwback pictures with Sushil, whom he called a brother since 42 years. Salman Khan in an emotional post which he tweeted on his social media handle said that Sushil always kept smiling and dancing. Talking about Sushil, Salman Khan said that no matter how tough the situation was, Sushil never felt any pain or stress in life.

Salman Khan pays tribute

First the superstar shared throwback pictures with Sushil and wrote, 'This guy has been a brother for 42 years, the nicest, kindest, most helpful even if he was down n out always smiling, dancing and no pain no stress in the worst of situations. Be it financial emotional physical he used to say ki farak nai Painda sab theek hoga. Sushil kumar is his name or at least was his name till 5 mins ago ,fare well bro lived like a man fought death like a freaking heavy weight champion. No tears for u brother only memories n laughters. My pra died with a smile on his face, Way to go brother. Koi pehle koi baad mein all going to go don’t know when n how toh kuch kar ke jao. now enjoy your cigarettes n whisky cheers bro think I am gonna miss ya a bit.'

Salman's second post

Later the actor shared a picture of himself and wrote, 'Jisko jaana hai, usse kabhi mat roko. Jis ko uss ko bulana tha woh toh jayega hi. Bulane ke chaar kaaran hain Ek ke Sabko eventually jaana hai. 2.Achhe aadmi ko jaldi bula liya jaata hai. 3.Ki aapne Mother Earth ka rent, EMI, GST nahi bhara hai toh wo bharne ka ek chance hai. 4- last jo jaata hai vo hota hai ganda corrupt dishonest etc etc .vo last jate hai we vil wait for them. pehle na galat admi ka sar bheed crowd mai uthta tha wo kaat diya jaata tha yeh kab hua ? Karma comes on there kins n they don’t give a shit.'

He further wrote, 'Enjoy, my bro. You left this planet. Spoke to your wife,she knows you’ve left her for someone else there, haha. I wish I could abuse,be angry, or cry,which I do easily but for you, not even one tear.I see people on social media saying “RIP” RSVP etc. You’re gone, bro. And I won’t call you a body, because you didn’t have one.So I will call you Sushil Kumar. No “rest in peace.” Wake the freaking hell up. Ahhhhh… Enjoy. Cheers, bro. Accha bhala chal raha tha tu mera liver n kidney kharaab kare ga, N This pic is who I am.'

For the unversed, on the work front, the actor is busy with the shoot of Dil Raju's film with Nayanthara, while his next, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, will be released on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: Sudesh Kumar, Veteran Bollywood actor, dies at 95 due to age related illness