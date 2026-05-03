Sudesh Kumar, Veteran Bollywood actor, dies at 95 due to age related illness

New Delhi:

Sudesh Dhawan, also known as Sudesh Kumar, a star who shone brightly during the Golden Era of cinema, has passed away. The actor breathed his last on May 1, 2026 at the age of 95.

On Monday, Sudesh Kumar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties. However, the actor was subsequently brought back home, where he took his final breath on Friday.

Family confirms death news

In a conversation with The Times of India, Sudesh Kumar's wife, Jaya Dhawan, shared this sorrowful news. She stated, 'In accordance with his wishes, we brought him back home on Thursday, where we had set up a temporary medical unit; however, he breathed his last the very next morning.'

Sudesh Kumar was born in Peshawar

Born in Peshawar in 1931, prior to India's independence, Sudesh Kumar was quite young when he moved to Mumbai with his family. It was here that he grew up and pursued his dreams. He completed his graduation in Science from Elphinstone College. According to his wife, Jaya, Sudesh's father wanted him to pursue higher education and become a doctor, but Sudesh harbored different dreams.

Sudesh Kumar's tied with the Kapoors

Sudesh Kumar shared a connection with the Kapoor family; the two families were distant relatives. Consequently, they were already well-acquainted. After completing his studies, he joined Prithviraj Kapoor's theater group. His early filmography included the movie Paisa (1957), which was directed by Prithviraj Kapoor himself.

Sudesh Kumar career

Although Sudesh Kumar played minor roles in several films, he gained true recognition and fame through the blockbuster movie Chhoti Bahen (1959). Subsequently, he worked in numerous films, including Bharosa (1963), Grihasti (1963), Khandan (1965), and Gopi (1970). However, the film that catapulted him to stardom as a lead hero was the romantic action drama Saranga, released in 1961. He became an overnight sensation. Following this, he appeared in supporting roles in several films.

Meanwhile, he also tried his hand at film production and met with success. In the 1970s, he embarked on a career as a producer, producing films such as Man Mandir, Ulzan, Badalte Rishte and Jaan Hatheli Pe, all of which went on to become box-office superhits.

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