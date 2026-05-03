What did Sunita Ahuja says about Govinda on Laughter Chef season 3? Know here

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, is known for her straightforward and outspoken statements. She frequently shares updates regarding her family, temple visits, and spiritual matters on her YouTube channel. Recently, Sunita appeared on the show Laughter Chefs 3. There, she shared an emotional reunion with Krushna Abhishek and his wife, Kashmera Shah. However, in the very same episode, a fresh jibe directed by Sunita at Govinda left everyone taken aback.

What did Sunita say?

During the show, taking a dig at Govinda, Sunita remarked, 'Kashmera, the man who respects his wife is the true hero. The one who 'shoots' with his eyes [flirts] and wanders off to a third party ends up getting shot in the knees.'

Reference to the 2024 incident

In October 2024, Govinda sustained a gunshot wound at his home in Mumbai. His manager explained that Govinda was preparing to travel to Kolkata at the time. While placing his licensed revolver into a cupboard, it slipped from his grasp, and a bullet struck his leg. Fortunately, Govinda has since made a full recovery.

When Krushna remarked that even major superstars tremble at the sight of Sunita, she laughed and replied, 'Trembling isn't all, they even vanish!' On another occasion, when Kashmera brought up Krushna's various on-screen pairings, Sunita took a playful dig, saying, 'That is his habit; that is precisely why the 'gun goes off.' I didn't even fire a shot, yet all of this still happened.'

Govinda and Sunita's relationship

Govinda and Sunita share a long-standing relationship. They have known each other since childhood. The couple tied the knot in a quiet ceremony in March 1987, back when Govinda was still a newcomer to the film industry. For several years, they kept their marriage a secret. News of it surfaced only after the birth of their daughter.

Govinda and Sunita have a daughter, Tina Ahuja (who has already made her debut in films), and a son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. Govinda is renowned for numerous hit films such as Raja Babu, Bhagam Bhag, Coolie No. 1 and Partner. Of late, he has frequently been in the headlines regarding his personal life.

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