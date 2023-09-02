'Salaar': Prabhas' film postponed; avoids clash with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB 'Salaar' was earlier scheduled to release in cinemas on September 28.

'Salaar Part One: Ceasefire', starring Prabhas in the lead role, was scheduled to release 22 days after Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan'. Now, the makers of the film has postponed its release date from September 28 and avoided the clash at the box office. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to his social media accounts to share the news. He also informed that the makers are looking to release 'Salaar' in November.

Check out his post:

In the caption, he wrote, ''PRABHAS: ‘SALAAR’ TO ARRIVE IN NOV… #Salaar is NOT arriving on 28 Sept 2023, it’s OFFICIAL now… The post-production work of this #Prabhas starrer is going on in full swing… #HombaleFilms - the producers - are bringing the film in Nov 2023… New release date soon.''

About the film 'Salaar'

Prashanth Neel's film Salaar: Part 1 is one of the most-awaited films of 2023. Backed by Vijay Kirangandur of Hombale Films, the film stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in titular roles and will hit the theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Clash with other November releases

Despite avoiding clash with 'Jawan', the film will be facing tough competition at the box office, if it is released in the month of November. The major release in November is Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3'. It is the fifth installment in the Yash Raj Films (YRF)'s Spy Universe and the sequel to the 2017 release 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. It will also star Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Another big clash will be 'Fukrey 3', starring Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in significant roles.

