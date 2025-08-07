Saiyaara could have ended differently, here’s what ChatGPT suggested Saiyaara's happy ending wasn't always the plan! ChatGPT once suggested a tragic climax, and even Mohit Suri felt it might fit. Here's what really happened.

New Delhi:

Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has been breaking and making new records ever since it released in theatres. The film that has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office was loved for its happy ending.

But do you know, the makers had a different climax in mind, that too was also suggested by ChatGPT? Yes! In a recent interview, the writer of Saiyaara opened up about the possible ending of the superhit film.

Saiyaara’s writer opens up on alternate ending

Screenwriter Sankalp Sadanah recently discussed how difficult it was to come up with the ideal climax of Saiyaara. In an interview with Komal Nahta on his YouTube channel, he said, 'The climax was still a mystery to us, even though we had written the entire plot. We had no idea what the movie's conclusion would be. One day, Chetan Naidu, my assistant at the time, asked for a suggestion from ChatGPT as well, purely for amusement. It was done without any seriousness.'

ChatGPT’s heartbreaking suggestion for the climax

''How would Mohit Suri end such a movie?, he asked on ChatGPT. In response, it stated that both the heroine and the hero should die at the end of Saiyaara,' Sankalp Sadanah added

What's even more shocking is that, considering the female lead's condition, even Mohit Suri believed that a tragic ending would be more appropriate.

Saiyaara box office update: Crosses Rs 306 crore

Backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is being appriciated for its story and music. The romantic drama that has already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India slowed down at the box office on Wednesday. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film collected Rs 2 crore on its third Wednesday, as the film's total collection stands at Rs 306.60 crore.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s successful debut

While Ahaan made his acting debut with this film, this is also Aneet's debut in a lead role as she played the supporting role in Kajol and Vishal Jethwa starrer Salaam Venky.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's son Hridaan gets weirdly chased by paps, internet fumes at violation of privacy