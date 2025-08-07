Hrithik Roshan's son Hridaan gets weirdly chased by paps, internet fumes at violation of privacy A paparazzi video has enraged social media, where Hrithik Roshan's 17-year-old son Hridaan was seen being chased by paps.

New Delhi:

A video is going viral on social media in which Hrithik Roshan's son Hridaan was seen trying to escape from the paparazzi, while the photographers still chased him. This clip has angered social media users and netizens have strongly reacted to this violation of privacy.

X users used words like 'creepy and harassment' while reacting to the video. Moreover, this video has once again brought the rights and responsibilities of paparazzi into question.

Hridaan was trying to escape paps

In the video, Hrithik Roshan's 17-year-old son Hridaan Roshan could be seen shocked as he spotted paps outside the gym. He was later seen trying to escape from their cameras. When the photographers started following him, Hridaan was seen running towards his car to escape the attention. One of the photographers was also recorded saying, 'Grab him.'

At the end of the video, Hridaan got into his car and looked quite upset and uncomfortable with the incident. The video has gone viral on social media, including Reddit, sparking a debate about the limits of celebrity coverage and the privacy of their families.

Indian paps overstep their boundaries yet again

Social media users were unhappy with the paparazzi's behaviour, with many calling it 'aggressive and creepy'. Some criticised the photographers who followed Hridaan and said they should respect his boundaries.

A user wrote, 'Police should take action against those who follow minors.' Another comment read, 'Whether it is a minor or an adult, they should be informed against those who follow. I wish people would take a tough stand against these vultures.' Another Reddit user wrote, 'Why would you run after a child like this!? He really looked a little scared and upset.' Another comment read, 'It is very uncomfortable to see this... They are not ashamed at all... Vultures.'

What is more shocking is that at the end of the video, a paparazzo was seen laughing at the act rather than being ashamed. And neither is this something new, nor anything better can be expected from Indian paparazzi culture.

Also Read: Punjab Women Commission takes action against two famous singers over offensive lyrics: Details