Saif Ali Khan requested not to reveal the reward, says auto driver, who took actor to Lilavati hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 21 after being admitted there for 6 days. Before leaving the hospital premises, the actor met with the auto-driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who took Saif to the hospital on December 16 night. Not only did the actor promise a bigger reward to the driver but also requested him not to reveal the amount in the media. While several reports suggest that Bhajan Singh has received Rs 50 thousand to 1 lakh from Saif, the driver has refused to reveal the amount in the media.

'Keeping my promise to Saif Ali Khan,' says auto-driver

When asked about the reward from Saif, Bhajan Singh Rana saidm 'Maang toh nahi raha magar agar unki ichcha hogi aur dena chahenge toh le lunga. Maine kabhi nahi kaha ki maine jo kiya hai uske liye mujhey kuch mile ya main uss cheez ke liye laalach kar raha hu.” (I'm not asking for it, but if he chooses to gift it, I would gladly accept. I never claimed that I deserve any reward for what I did, nor am I doing this out of greed.)

The driver did not take money

Bhajan Singh Rana did not take the fare amount from the actor after he dropped him at the hospital. The driver claimed that Saif was talking to the youngster in the auto and that there was another young man inside, seemingly referring to Ibrahim Ali Khan, the 23-year-old son of Saif and Amrita Singh, his first wife. He also revealed that earlier they planned to go to the Holy Family hospital in Bandra. But later Saif asked to be taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgeries and was later shifted to the ICU. Now he has been discharged and is at his Satguru Sharan apartment.

