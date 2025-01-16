Saif Ali Khan attacked: Who lives at Satguru Sharan apartment in Mumbai's Bandra where actor was stabbed?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Who else lives at Saif Ali Khan's apartment?

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife by an intruder on January 16. He was later taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries including a cosmetic one as well. Not only Saif, his maid Leena was also injured in the scuffle. She was also taken to the hospital and was later discharged on Thursday afternoon. After recording her statement at Bandra Police Station she reached back at Kareena-Saif's abode Satguru Sharan Apartment. But do you know who else lives in this apartment apart from the power couple?

Who lives at Saif's apartment, where the attack happened?

Saif Ali Khan lives at Bandra's Satguru Apartment in Mumbai, where the attack happened. Apart from him his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and two sons Jeh and Taimoor Ali Khan live there. Apart from them, Saif's mother Sharmila Tagore also has a place there, however, she wishes to spend most of her time in Delhi's Pataudi Palace, where she likes to reminisce the old memories of her late husband and cricketer Maqsood Ali Khan Pataudi.

Saif has two sisters, Saba and Soha. While Soha Ali Khan is married to actor Kunal Khemu and lives in Juhu, Saif's other sister Saba also lives with them. For the unversed, she also has her place in Mumbai and Delhi and is a jewellery designer. Saba Ali Khan is also the Chief Trustee of the Royal Trust established by the then ‘Princely State’ of the Kingdom of Bhopal as a royal charitable endowment.

Saif and Kareena also have three staffs at their Bandra residence inclding Tim and Jai's nanny.

How is Saif's Mumbai residence?

According to IndexTap.com, Saif Ali Khan paid Rs 23.50 crore to real estate developer Satguru Builders for the residence in the Satguru Sharan complex in April 2012. According to market sources, the home features six terrace balconies, a music room, a gym, and five bedrooms. Moreover, it took about four years to remodel the Bollywood star's home, which also features a private patio and a swimming pool.

