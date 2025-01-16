Saif Ali Khan attacked: Mumbai Police says one attacker identified, 10 teams formed to solve case

Follow us on Image Source : X Mumbai Police breaks down Saif Ali Khan's case

Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife late Thursday night at his Mumbai residence. After this, the actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in a critical condition. At present, his surgery is complete and he is out of danger. Mumbai Police said that an unknown person who entered the house attacked him with a knife. The unknown person entered the house with the intention of theft. But before he could steal something, Saif and Kareena's maid spotted him. Saif Ali Khan, who came to save the maid, also became a victim of the accident and the attacker attacked him. He suffered serious injuries as Saif was stabbed 6 times with the knife. DCP Dixit Gedam made some major revelations on the case.

Here's what the police said

Mumbai Police has spotted 2 suspects in the CCTV camera and out of them, one has been identified. Police sources said that the suspect came to Saif Ali Khan's building by jumping from the adjacent building. He entered the house with the help of stairs. Police saw in CCTV footage that an unknown person entered Saif's building from the compound of another building. DCP also said that 10 teams have been formed for this investigation. Police also said that the knife used in the crime is broken.

Mumbai Police also revealed that Kareena Kapoor was at home at the time of the attack. Police are claiming to solve the case in 4-5 hours.

Maid recorded statement

Maid Leena has got an injury in her hand. This is the same maid whom Saif Ali Khan was protecting. Leena, who sleeps in Jahangir's room had spotted the accused first as he tried to enter the kid's room. She was also treated in Lilavati Hospital and after this, she also reached Bandra Police Station to record her statement.

Floor polishing work has been going on at Saif Ali Khan's house for the last two or three days. Police is also interrogating the workers.

