Thursday, January 16, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Saif Ali Khan attacked LIVE Updates: Mumbai Police says one attacker identified, 10 teams formed
Live now

Saif Ali Khan attacked LIVE Updates: Mumbai Police says one attacker identified, 10 teams formed

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder on January 16. He was later admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published : Jan 16, 2025 13:15 IST, Updated : Jan 16, 2025 14:09 IST
Saif Ali Khan
Image Source : X Saif Ali Khan was attacked on January 16 at his Mumbai residence

Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's starrer Devara: Part 1, was attacked on Thursday night. According to Mumbai Police, an intruder entered Saif's Mumbai residence on January 16. After a scuffle with the accused, the actor was injured with a knife. At 3:00 am, Saif was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. The hospital revealed that the actor was stabbed 6 times with the knife, and two injuries out of these were said to be serious.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's Devara: Part 1 co-star Jr NTR reacts to intruder attack, wishes for his speedy recovery

Live updates :Saif Ali Khan attacked

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 16, 2025 1:59 PM (IST) Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Kareena Kapoor leave for home

    Kareena Kapoor Khan has left from Lilavati Hospital after Saif Ali Khan's surgery. She met with her husband and has now left for Satguru Sharan apartment. 

     

  • Jan 16, 2025 1:55 PM (IST) Posted by Sakshi Verma

    DCP Dixit Gedam speaks

    DCP Dixit Gedam said that the investigation revealed that the accused had entered the actor's house with the intention of theft. He also added that one accused has been identified and police have started efforts to catch him. DCP added that the accused had gone up the stairs of the building and 10 teams of Mumbai Police are working on Saif Ali Khan's case. 

  • Jan 16, 2025 1:50 PM (IST) Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Kareena Kapoor meets Saif

    Saif's wife and Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen entering Lilavati Hospital at 12:40 pm. She was seen wearing a red coloured suit.

     

  • Jan 16, 2025 1:46 PM (IST) Posted by Sakshi Verma

    CCTV camera reveals the truth

    According to police sources, the unknown attacker entered Saif Ali Khan's building at 2:00 am by jumping from the compound wall from the back side of his apartment and then climbed up the stairs to the top floor. After attacking Saif, he ran away by jumping from the wall again from the same back door of the stairs. Police have seen his actions on CCTV.

  • Jan 16, 2025 1:41 PM (IST) Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Kunal Khemu met Saif Ali Khan

    Apart from Saif's children and actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif's brother-in-law and actor Kunal Khemu also reached Lilavati hospital to meet him. He was captured after leaving from the Mumbai hospital. 

     

  • Jan 16, 2025 1:39 PM (IST) Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Forensic team reaches Saif's Sadguru Sharan apartment

    Apart from Mumbai Police, another forensic team had reached Saif's Sadguru Sharan apartment. Investigation is underway. However, Mumbai Crime Branch aims to close the case in 4-5 hours. 

  • Jan 16, 2025 1:35 PM (IST) Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Arvind Kejriwal reacts

    Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal accuses the Maharashtra government of failing to provide security to people in Mumbai. "As soon as I woke up in the morning, I got very shocking news. The famous actor has been attacked with a knife 6 times," he added. 

  • Jan 16, 2025 1:32 PM (IST) Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Police case filed

    A case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS, along with other relevant sections, including trespassing, is being registered at the Bandra Police Station.

  • Jan 16, 2025 1:29 PM (IST) Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Police spotted two suspects on CCTV

    Mumbai Police has seen 2 suspects ON CCTV cameras. Mumbai Police officer has claimed that one of them could be the suspect. Police is still unable to decide whether any of the two were there or not. Meanwhile, the search is on for both of them. Suspect jumped into Saif Ali Khan's building from an adjacent complex, added police sources.

  • Jan 16, 2025 1:23 PM (IST) Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Here's what Saif Ali Khan's doctor Nitin Dange said

    Saif Ali Khan's doctor Nitin Dange said that the actor was admitted this morning. "He was attacked with a knife. We have just shifted him from the operation theatre to the ICU. He has 2 serious wounds and 2 minor ones. We will consider his discharge tomorrow," he added. 

     

  • Jan 16, 2025 1:18 PM (IST) Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Saif Ali Khan's health update

    Saif's surgery was completed at 12:10 pm. A cosmetic surgery was also done. After some time, he will be shifted to the ICU under the supervision of the doctor's team. Doctors at Lilavati Hospital can talk shortly to the media and give a latest update on the actor's health. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement