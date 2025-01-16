Saif Ali Khan attacked LIVE Updates: Mumbai Police says one attacker identified, 10 teams formed

Follow us on Image Source : X Saif Ali Khan was attacked on January 16 at his Mumbai residence

Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's starrer Devara: Part 1, was attacked on Thursday night. According to Mumbai Police, an intruder entered Saif's Mumbai residence on January 16. After a scuffle with the accused, the actor was injured with a knife. At 3:00 am, Saif was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. The hospital revealed that the actor was stabbed 6 times with the knife, and two injuries out of these were said to be serious.

