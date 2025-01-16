Saif Ali Khan's Devara: Part 1 co-star Jr NTR reacts to intruder attack, wishes for his speedy recovery

Follow us on Image Source : X Saif Ali Khan's Devara: Part 1 co-star Jr NTR reacts to his attack

In an unexpected turn of events late Wednesday night, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife by an intruder at his Mumbai home. The event occurred in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra, where Khan resides on January 16. Saif is currently undergoing surgery at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. The hospital revealed in an official statement that the actor was attacked 6 times and there are deep injuries in two of his body parts. There has been a knife attack on the neck and spine. Celeb's reactions have been pouring in on the matter.

Jr NTR reacts

Jr NTR, who recently appeared alongside Saif Ali Khan in 'Devara: Part 1', expressed shock and sorrow at the attack. "Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health," read his X tweet.

For those who don't know Jr NTR and Saif both have expressed admiration for each other during Devara: Part 1 promotions. Released on September 27, the film made with a budget of Rs 300 crore, earned Rs 500 crore at the global box office.

Pooja Bhatt expresses concerns

Saif Ali Khan's industry colleague and sister-in-law's elder sister, Pooja Bhatt also took to her X profile to voice out her concern on the matter. "Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice? We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the subburbs, have never felt so unsafe before. Kind attention @ShelarAshish @mieknathshind @AjitPawarSpeaks @Dev_Fadnavis," read Pooja Bhatt's tweet.

