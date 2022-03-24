Ahead of 'RRR' release security beefed up at theatres, nail fencing installed at Vijaywada cinema

Follow us on Image Source : RRR MOVIE Made on a production budget of Rs 400 crore, RRR will be released on March 25

Highlights RRR is made on a production budget of Rs 400 crores

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus will release worldwide on March 25

Keeping in view the craze for the multi-starrer Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) security has been beefed at theatres in different parts of the country. SS Rajamouli's directorial is set to release in theatres on Friday (March 25). Several cinema halls in Andhra Pradesh have already declared the first day shows as houseful. In Vijaywada, a theatre has placed nail fencing near the screen to restrict the audience from damaging the screen and podium.

"We have taken such steps because people get excited, climb the podium, and thus damage the screen," Venkateswarlu, in charge of Annapurna Theatre told ANI.

"There would be a lot of heated situations in and around theatre when their beloved hero's film is released. People harm the screen, pour milk on their images as a gesture of love, and throw flowers on to screen when their hero appears on the screen. Thus, to avoid such mistakes and losses, the theatre management had to take this extreme measure," he added.

Another theatre in the Srikakulam district has erected an iron fence to restrict the audience to move near the screen.

It isn't surprising why the theatre owners are taking such measures as recently fans of actor Pawan Kalyan damaged the screens in many theatres during the screening of his recently released film Bheemla Nayak.

RRR is expected to witness one of the biggest openings in the history of Telugu cinema. Its tickets are being sold at a whopping amount od approximately Rs 1,900 per person in Delhi/NCR.

Also read: WHAT? Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR tickets are being sold at whopping Rs 1,900

For the unversed, Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film will hit theatres on March 25.

Also read: Jr NTR- Ram Charan's RRR: Where to Watch, Trailer, Review, Box Office, HD download, Booking Tickets

-with ANI inputs