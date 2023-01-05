RRR magic continues, tickets for SS Rajamouli's directorial in LA theatre sold out in 98 secs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RRRMOVIE RRR movie poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', which hit the Indian screens in March 2022, was scheduled to be screened at the world's biggest IMAX theatre and the tickets for the screening got sold out in a matter of 98 seconds. RRR was screened as a part of an initiative by Beyond Fest at Los Angeles' Chinese Theatre. The official handle of Beyond Fest took to Twitter to share the news. The tweet claimed that it was historic as there has not been a screening like this ever before.

The tweet read: "It's official and it's historic. @RRRMovie sold out the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX in 98 seconds. There has never been a screening like this of an Indian film before because there has never been a film like RRR before. Thank you @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @mmkeeravaani (sic)."

SS Rajamouli also won best director trophy at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) Awards for RRR. During the acceptance speech, he thanked the organisation for appreciating his "small film from the south of India".

RRR nominated in major Awards ceremonies

The award season will continue for the magnum opus as the film is also nominated for two Golden Globe Awards in best non-English language film and best original song - motion picture for Naatu Naatu. Besides, RRR has four more Critics Choice Award nominations — best picture, best foreign language film, best song and best visual effects. Naatu Naatu, the Telugu track from the blockbuster, also features in the Oscars shortlist announced last month. It is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

About RRR movie

RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

