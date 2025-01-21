Rosshan Andrrews shot multiple climaxes for Shahid Kapoor's Deva, cast is still unaware of real ending

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rosshan Andrrews shot multiple climaxes for Deva

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will play a police officer in his upcoming film. The actor has shot many climax scenes for the film, but only one has been included in the final cut. Reports suggest that multiple climax scenes were shot by director Rosshan Andrrews for the film and even the cast and crew do not know which version has made it to the final cut.

Sources said, "The makers have kept the climax a complete secret, leaving everyone guessing. This secrecy ensures an extra layer of mystery for the audience and the team."

Deva's trailer was recently released

Deva's trailer was released a few days ago. Shahid Kapoor can be seen playing the role of an angry, young police officer in the film while giving some serious punches and impressive gun-toting scenes. The actor is seen in the entire trailer in an intense look. The Deva trailer also shows a tremendous fight between the goons and the Police, which is going to increase the curiosity of the fans.

It is significant to note that Shahid has appeared in an action film after a long time. He was last seen in such a role in Haidar, Kaminey and Bloody Daddy. The actor can be heard saying the dialogue 'I am mafia…'. Shahid Kapoor Deva Multiple climaxes are being shot even though the crew does not know the real ending.

Deva star cast

Talking about the star cast of Deva, apart from Shahid, the film stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role of Devi and along with her, Pavel Gulati, Pravesh Rana and Kubra Sait are also included. The film will be released in theatres on January 31, 2025. Shahid's fans have been wanting to see him in an action avatar for a long time now and their wait is near to its end.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati hospital after surviving knife attack at his Bandra residence