Rohit Bal, famous fashion designer, dies at 63 after prolonged illness

Fashion Designer Rohit Bal died after a prolonged illness today (November 1). The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) condoled the demise of renowned designer Rohit Bal on Friday.

The news of his demise was shared on the official Instagram handle of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

"We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA," the post read.

Bal was 63. His demise has definitely left a void in the Indian fashion industry.

In October 2024, Bal returned to runway almost a year after health scare. He showcased his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week. Bal had not been keeping well for a long time now. In 2023, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi due to heart ailments. Weeks after he was admitted to the hospital, Bal penned a post thanking everyone for their get-well-soon wishes.

"Dear friends, family and supporters, I am deeply touched by your outpouring of love and prayers during my illness. Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength, helping me on my journey to recovery. As I heal, I am reminded of the resilience of our bond and our shared dreams.. and I assure you, the show must go on. Your faith in our vision is the driving force behind its continued success. Thank you for being my light in these challenging times. Let's keep moving forward with hope and courage," the Srinagar-born designer posted.

Know more about Rohit Bal

Rohit Bal is well-known for his designs that appeal to all genders. He launched his career in fashion designing in 1986 when he and his brother founded Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd. In 1990, he made his independent collection debut.

Bal was born into a Kashmiri Pandit family in Srinagar on May 8, 1961. The largest handloom textile operation in Panchkula, Khadi Gram Udyog, selected Bal to collaborate with them. He opened a flagship store in Delhi, as well as stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai. Bal also charted a successful career in jewellery designing.

He is known for his works with materials such as velvet and brocade, and his intricate designs are influenced by the opulence and majesty of India. Bal graduated from St. Stephens College, Delhi, with a bachelor's degree in History. He pursued a course in fashion at Delhi's National Institute of Fashion Technology.