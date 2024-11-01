Friday, November 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Rohit Bal, famous fashion designer, dies at 63 after prolonged illness

Rohit Bal, famous fashion designer, dies at 63 after prolonged illness

It was in 2023, when Bal, known for popularly using lotus and peacock motifs, was admitted in a hospital in Gurugram due to a pre-existing cardiac condition. He had suffered a massive heart attack in 2010. He was reportedly critical and had been put on ventilator support.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Updated on: November 01, 2024 22:23 IST
Rohit Bal dies, Fashion Designer Rohit Bal dies after prolonged illness, Rohit Bal death, celebs mou
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rohit Bal

Fashion Designer Rohit Bal died after a prolonged illness today (November 1). The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) condoled the demise of renowned designer Rohit Bal on Friday.

The news of his demise was shared on the official Instagram handle of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

"We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA," the post read.

Bal was 63. His demise has definitely left a void in the Indian fashion industry.

In October 2024, Bal returned to runway almost a year after health scare. He showcased his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week. Bal had not been keeping well for a long time now. In 2023, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi due to heart ailments. Weeks after he was admitted to the hospital, Bal penned a post thanking everyone for their get-well-soon wishes.

"Dear friends, family and supporters, I am deeply touched by your outpouring of love and prayers during my illness. Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength, helping me on my journey to recovery. As I heal, I am reminded of the resilience of our bond and our shared dreams.. and I assure you, the show must go on. Your faith in our vision is the driving force behind its continued success. Thank you for being my light in these challenging times. Let's keep moving forward with hope and courage," the Srinagar-born designer posted.

Related Stories
Rohit Bal health update: Ace designer remains critical at Medanta hospital

Rohit Bal health update: Ace designer remains critical at Medanta hospital

Rohit Bal: When the fashion designer SLAMMED Bollywood celebs for not paying him

Rohit Bal: When the fashion designer SLAMMED Bollywood celebs for not paying him

Rohit Bal's rare heart condition Dilated Cardiomyopathy - Its symptoms, stages and treatment

Rohit Bal's rare heart condition Dilated Cardiomyopathy - Its symptoms, stages and treatment

Rohit Bal health update: Fashion designer thanks friends for wishes, says he is recovering

Rohit Bal health update: Fashion designer thanks friends for wishes, says he is recovering

Know more about Rohit Bal

Rohit Bal is well-known for his designs that appeal to all genders. He launched his career in fashion designing in 1986 when he and his brother founded Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd. In 1990, he made his independent collection debut.

Bal was born into a Kashmiri Pandit family in Srinagar on May 8, 1961. The largest handloom textile operation in Panchkula, Khadi Gram Udyog, selected Bal to collaborate with them. He opened a flagship store in Delhi, as well as stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai. Bal also charted a successful career in jewellery designing.

He is known for his works with materials such as velvet and brocade, and his intricate designs are influenced by the opulence and majesty of India. Bal graduated from St. Stephens College, Delhi, with a bachelor's degree in History. He pursued a course in fashion at Delhi's National Institute of Fashion Technology.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement