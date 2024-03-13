Robert Pattinson-starrer Batman 2 delayed by one year, new release date UNVEILED

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Batman 2 has been postponed by one year.

Robert Pattinson's much-awaited flick Batman 2 has been delayed by one year. Fans of the franchise have to wait till October 2026 now as the makers have decided to postpone the release of the film.

As per news agency ANI, Warner Bros has announced that Batman 2 will be hitting the big screens on October 2, 2026.

The Batman Part II wasn't the only notable change made to Warner Bros. Other titles on its release calendar Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride, starring Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley and Peter Sarsgaard, will take The Batman sequel's old spot on October 3, 2025. And Alto Knights, a mob drama starring two. Robert De Niros, has relocated from November 15, 2024 to March 21, 2025.

Pattinson will return to feature in the sequel, which was meant to be released in October 2025 but was delayed due to stalled screenplay development during the 2023 Hollywood Strikes.

Matt Reeves, who directed the first part, will also direct the sequel. It's unclear who, beyond Pattinson, will be back for the sequel. The first film, which took a grim (though PG-13) look at Bruce Wayne's earlier days as the world's greatest detective, starred Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the crime lord known as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City's police chief James Gordon, as per Variety.

Talking about Batman, Variety reports that Pattinson and Reeves will continue to explore their version of Batman in the DC Elseworlds sidebar while Gunn and Safran will cast a new Batman in the DC Universe.

The two declared that a Batman and Robin film, based on The Brave and the Bold comics, will be a part of the DC Universe.

(With ANI inputs)

