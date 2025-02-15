Roadies fame Raghu Ram responds to 'India’s Got Latent' row as Maha govt probes Allahbadia controversy

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina and Raghu Ram

The Maharashtra government has ordered an inquiry into the controversy surrounding popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over alleged vulgar content on the show India's Got Latent. Cultural department officials have been tasked with investigating the matter, following complaints about obscene discussions and unauthorized ticketed events.

Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar chaired a meeting on Friday, after which a detailed inquiry was ordered. According to his office, the complaints raised concerns about the show's inappropriate content and its impact on audiences.

Ranveer Allahbadia, who appeared as a guest on the controversial show, has faced severe backlash for his remarks. Amid mounting criticism, he approached the Supreme Court to club multiple FIRs filed against him across different states. Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, sought urgent relief from the apex court, citing multiple summons, including one from the Assam Police.

The controversy has also led to political intervention. Shiv Sena MP Naresh Ganpat Mhaske raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, advocating for stricter regulations on social media and OTT platforms. He emphasized the need to uphold India's cultural values while ensuring free expression remains responsible.

In response to the outrage, Allahbadia publicly apologised on social media, admitting his remarks were inappropriate. "Comedy is not my forte. I am here to say sorry," he stated, adding that he had requested the producers to remove the offensive sections from the episode. He also assured viewers that he would be more mindful of his influence on younger audiences in the future.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police reported difficulties in reaching Allahbadia, as his phone was switched off and his residence locked.

The controversy escalated further with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirming that an FIR had been registered against Allahbadia and other influencers, including Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija, for promoting obscenity. FIRs have been filed in both Maharashtra and Assam, intensifying legal scrutiny on digital content creators.

Actor Raghu Ram weighed in on the controversy, stating that while he did not regret being part of India's Got Latent, he wished the show had avoided jokes that caused widespread outrage. "The sensibilities of a paying audience in a show can differ from a larger YouTube audience," he said, adding that comedians push boundaries but do not intend to hurt sentiments.

Ram also emphasized the importance of free speech, stating, "Freedom of speech is meaningless without the freedom to offend. But of course, I am sorry if I have actually caused hurt to anyone."

Mumbai Police have so far questioned eight individuals, including Allahbadia’s manager, video editor, and other content creators associated with the show. Samay Raina, who is currently in the US, has requested additional time to appear for questioning.

On Friday, Mumbai and Assam police teams visited Allahbadia's residence in Versova but found the flat locked. Authorities had earlier summoned him to record his statement at the Khar Police Station, but he requested to do so at his home, which was denied. Following his absence, a second summons was issued, prompting law enforcement to visit his residence.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities examine whether India’s Got Latent violated content regulations and crossed legal boundaries in its portrayal of humor and discussions.