RJ Mahvash's 'here for you' post goes viral, Yuzvendra Chahal re shares photo on Instagram Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a picture with RJ Mahvash on his Instagram story. Since then, speculations of his possible new relationship have intensified.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is constantly in the news amid Indian Premier League 2025. Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a picture with RJ Mahvash on his Instagram story. Since then, speculations of his possible new relationship have intensified. Moreover, these social media activities have come after Chahal's divorce with social media influencer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma. The leg spinner has been seen with RJ Mahvash several times and she was also spotted in the stadium on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, RJ Mahvash posted a collection of her photos from the IPL 2025 match on Instagram, where she was seen cheering on the Punjab Kings during their clash with Chennai Super Kings. Among the many photos, one stood out, a picture of her with Chahal. Soon after the post grabbed attention, the Indian bowler was also seen sharing the same photo on Instagram Story.

RJ Mahvash tagged Chahal and expressed her unwavering support/ 'One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23,' read her caption along with an evil eye emoji. In response, Chahal wrote, 'You guys are my backbone! Thank you for always keeping me up,' adding that such support had a significant impact on his morale and performance.

Mahvash also re-shared the post on her Story. She also included an additional message, which read, 'Punjab Kings for supporting the Kings this year Kyunki Dosti Tameez Se Nibhate Hain Hum Bhai!' Chahal's post and the subsequent Instagram story have created a stir on social media.

It is significant to note that the cricketer parted ways with his former wife Dhanashree in 2022. They were officially divorced on February 21, 2025. Reportedly, as part of the settlement, Chahal paid Dhanashree Rs 4.75 crore as alimony.

