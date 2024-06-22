Riteish Deshmukh's debut series titled 'Pill' announced | Know release date, OTT platform and more details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Pill will release on JioCinema.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to make his OTT debut with a new web show titled 'Pill'. The upcoming show will premiere on JioCinema. The makers of the show unveiled the first poster which gives the audience a glimpse of a ''whistleblower earnest fight against the dark and corrupt world of the pharmaceutical industry through a riveting tale of good versus evil.'' 'Pill' is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and created by Raj Kumar Gupta.

''What’s your medicine really made of? Pill, streaming 12 July onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium,'' reads the caption of the post.

In the coming months, Riteish will also be seen sharing screen space with Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in 'Kakuda'. As per a statement, 'Kakuda' is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. The official synopsis of the project reads, "While Ratodi seems like any other village, it isn't because of the curse inflicted upon it for years. Every house in the district has two similar-looking doors, one that is normal size and one which is smaller than the other. The film revolves around a peculiar ritual that demands the opening of the smaller door of each house every Tuesday at 7:15 pm sharp. Failure to comply with this rule invites the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house. But who is Kakuda...Why does he punish the men in the village? How will the villagers get rid of the curse? Beware! Ab Mard Khatre Me Hai!"

The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar."As a filmmaker and a fan of the horror-comedy genre, I find it incredibly fascinating to explore the delicate balance between fear and laughter. It's a challenging task to make viewers simultaneously scared and amused, but with 'Kakuda,' I am confident that we have hit the right chord yet again," he said.

"I am thrilled to have worked with an exceptionally talented cast, including Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and Aasif Khan who have supported the narrative brilliantly by adding humour and emotions to the story. Their spotless comic timing and the way they portray genuine emotions have made my job as a director much easier. Together, we have crafted a unique and engaging story that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating every twist and turn," he added.

The series will premiere on JioCinema on July 12.

