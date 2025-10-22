Rishabh Tandon, singer-actor also known as Faqeer, dies of heart attack: Report Singer-composer and actor Rishabh Tandon breathed his last last night in Delhi. According to News24, the singer passed away due to a sudden heart attack.

Renowned composer and actor Rishabh Tandon, best known by his stage name Faqeer, has passed away after suffering a heart attack. According to News24, Rishabh passed away late last night in Delhi. His sudden demise has sent a wave of grief through the industry, with several fans sharing his photos on social media and paying heartfelt tributes.

The news of his demise was shared on Instagram by renowned paparazzo Viral Bhayani. According to the details given in the post, Rishabh travelled to meet his family in Delhi last night.

Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon passes away

One of his close friends informed that he died after suffering a heart attack. He used to live in Mumbai with his wife and pet animals, including cats, dogs, and birds.

Who was Rishabh Tandon?

For the unversed, Rishabh was quite active on social media, regularly sharing updates from his personal and professional life. His official Instagram account had 449k followers. His Instagram bio reads, "A Believer, possessed by the energies of Shiva, Singer | Composer | Actor." His famous songs include 'Yeh Ashiqui', 'Chand Tu', 'Dhu Dhu Kar Ke', 'Fakeer Ki Zubaani' and others.

