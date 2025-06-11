Remember this child actor from 'I Am Kalam'? He is winning hearts in IMDb's highest-rated series Read further to know about the child artist who played the role of the young Kalam in the 2010 comedy drama film 'I Am Kalam'. Later, he featured in one of IMDb's highest-rated series.

New Delhi:

Several actors enter the film industry at a young age and gain recognition for their performances. However, delivering a powerful performance at such a young age is not a piece of cake. It takes immense effort, dedication, and hard work to deliver dialogues convincingly and leave an everlasting impression on the minds of the viewers. Today, we are going to tell you about one such actor who not only won the hearts of the people but was honoured with the National Film Award for his performance in the Best Child Actor category.

The actor is none other than Harsh Mayar, who made his acting debut as a child artist in the 2010 comedy-drama film 'I Am Kalam'. Directed by Nila Madhab Panda, the film features Gulshan Grover, Harsh Mayar and Pitobash in the lead roles.

Won the National Film Award for Best Child Actor category

The film 'I Am Kalam' is inspired by the life of the former president of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. In the film, Harsh Mayar plays the role of a young boy named 'Chotu' who comes from a poor family and works as a child labourer at a roadside dhaba. The comedy-drama film is set against the backdrop of Rajasthan. Harsh's performance was loved by the viewers and made him win the National Film Award in the Best Child Actor category. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.9 and is available to stream on the OTT platform Prime Video.

Winning hearts in IMDb's highest-rated series 'Gullak'

For those who don't know, Harsh Mayar was featured in the family drama series 'Gullak' alongside Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Vaibhav Raj Gupta in the lead roles. Critics have given this television series a 9.1 rating on IMDb. SonyLiv's series was well-received by the audience upon its release.

In his acting career so far, he has featured in several television series and films, including 'Jalpuri: The Desert Mermaid', 'Aadha Full', 'Hichki', 'Kanpuriye', 'Desires of the Heart', and 'Gullak'.

Talking about his work front, Harsh will be next seen in Raman Bharadwaj's 'Scholarship' alongside Kalki Koechlin, Konkona Sen Sharma and Khushi Verma in the lead roles. However, the makers haven't revealed any other details regarding the story and plot.

Also Read: This 2-hour 43-minute crime thriller will keep you glued to your screens, Mohanlal starrer is now on OTT