This 2-hour 43-minute crime thriller will keep you glued to your screens, Mohanlal starrer is now on OTT This thriller film full of crime, suspense and emotion is making a splash on OTT and this film has been included in the list of must-watch. The story of the film is awesome, along with this, the stardom of the superstar will also be seen in the film.

Have you ever experienced a film that does not let you move from your seat from the beginning to the last scene? Which opens the layers of suspense at every turn and leaves many questions in your mind? If not, then now is the time to watch such a film! Because South Cinema's much-acclaimed film 'Thudarum' has created a stir on the OTT platform. Yes, this film is not only doing wonders on the basis of star status, but the story of the film is also awesome. Along with suspense and thrill, there is also a full dose of emotion in the film. All these together are making this film a must-watch. Let us tell you where you can watch this film on OTT.

Story of Thudarum

The story of 'Thudarum' begins with an ordinary driver and his extraordinary car love, but soon the film turns into an emotional and thrilling journey where love, past and crime collide with each other. Playing the lead role is South superstar Mohanlal, who this time appears as a person who is very much attached to his car. The twist in the story comes when the driver's most beloved car is stolen. This one incident turns his life upside down and he starts uncovering the layers of his past. As the story progresses, we find that it is not just the theft of a car, but a big secret related to the past.

Where to watch this film?

This film performed tremendously in theatres and was praised a lot. Along with critics, this film also got a lot of love from the audience and now this film has been released on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar. This film is streaming in Hindi from May 30. 'Thudarum' has been included in the list of must-watch films with its release and the audience is praising its content, performance and direction. 'Thudarum' is not only a good story but also a box office blockbuster. The film has earned a fantastic Rs 235 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest South films of 2025. In India itself, it has collected more than Rs 121 crore, showing that both Mohanlal's star power and the trust of the audience are unshakable.

Why should you watch this film?

Mohanlal's powerful acting brings life to every scene.

A story that deepens the mystery in every frame.

A tremendous combination of emotions, thrill and action is seen in the film.

Visual cinematography and background music immerse you in the story.

If you want to watch a film that not only entertains but also moves both the mind and the heart, then 'Thudarum' should be on your watchlist.

Watch the trailer here: