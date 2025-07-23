Ratan Thiyam, first NSD graduate from Manipur and former director, dies at 77 Ratan Thiyam, celebrated Indian theatre pioneer from Manipur and former NSD director, died at 77 after battling prolonged illness. His legacy reshaped modern Indian theatre.

New Delhi:

An era has come to an end in the cultural and theatrical history of India. Manipur's theatre director, writer, poet and playwright Ratan Thiyam passed away at the age of 77. Thiyam, who was ill for a long time, breathed his last at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. Ratan Thiyam was born in Manipur and his father was an artist of Manipuri dance style. Manipur Chief Minister also paid tribute to the Padma Shri awardee on Wednesday.

'It is with deep sorrow that I express my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri Ratan Thiyam, a true luminary of Indian theatre and an esteemed son of Manipur. His unwavering dedication to his craft, his vision, and his love for Manipuri culture enriched not only the world,' read N Biren Singh's tweet.

Beginning of Ratan Thiyam's career

Ratan Thiyam's creative journey was not limited to theatre. He started his art journey with painting, poetry and short stories. In his early days, he was also active as a theatre critic. Gradually, his association with the stage increased and he started writing and directing plays himself. The speciality of his plays was to adapt ancient Indian traditions to contemporary contexts.

Pillars of Theatre of Roots

In the 1970s, when Indian theatre was full of Western influences, Ratan Thiyam gave a new identity to the 'Theatre of Roots' movement. The aim of this movement was to re-present Indian culture, philosophy and traditional art forms on the stage.

Memorable plays of Ratan Thiyam

Ratan Thiyam's plays not only had a story, but also had amazing music, scenes and dialogues. His plays like 'Uttar Priyadarshi', 'Karanbharam', 'The King of Dark Chamber' and 'Imphal Imphal' reflected social messages and cultural soul.

Ratan Thiyam got national recognition

In 1987, he was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. He was also the chairman of the National School of Drama (NSD) from 2013 to 2017. During this time, he took many important decisions to promote theatre education. The Government of India conferred him with the prestigious Padma Shri in 1989.

