Ozzy Osbourne, 76-year-old Black Sabbath front man, dies three weeks after retirement concert Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne, who turned out to be the godfather of heavy metal, passed away on Tuesday. He breathed his last at the age of 76.

Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne is no more. Known as the 'Godfather of Heavy Metal' and 'Prince of Darkness,' Osbourne died at the age of 76, his family said in a statement on Tuesday. 'Prince of Darkness' Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019. However, the singer's family has not revealed the cause of his death. The front man of band Black Sabbath will always be remembered for his 'Brummie' accent and high-pitched singing.

Family confirmed his death

According to Variety, the singer breathed his last on Tuesday, 22 July, after struggling with Parkinson's disease for years. According to TMZ's report, the news of Ozzy's death was confirmed by his family through a statement. The statement said, 'It is sad news beyond words that we have to inform that our dear Ozzy Osbourne passed away this morning. He was with his family. Surrounded by love. We request everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time.'

Adopted the nickname 'Prince of Darkness'

John Michael 'Ozzy Osbourne', lead singer of British heavy metal band Black Sabbath, was a popular singer and songwriter. He was born on December 3, 1948, in Marston Green, United Kingdom. He gained popularity as the lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath in the 1970s and during this time, he got the nickname 'Prince of Darkness'.

Performed for the last time a few days ago

Ozzy performed in the last concert of rock band Black Sabbath just two weeks ago, named 'Back to the Beginning'. This concert was held in his and the band's hometown, Birmingham, England. Many other legendary artists also performed in it. Let us tell you that after two years of increasing health problems, in January 2020, Ozzy Osbourne announced that he had Parkinson's disease. In February 2023, he released a statement saying he was retiring from touring, citing spinal cord injuries he suffered in an accident in 2018. Ozzy's departure is a huge loss to the music industry.

