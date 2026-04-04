'Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi?': Ranveer Singh recreates viral Dhurandhar 2 dialogue, fans roar | Watch

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently attended the three-year anniversary event of NMACC in Mumbai. He made a stylish entrance in an all-black ensemble and posed for the cameras. Several videos from the celebration have surfaced online, and in one such clip, Ranveer can be heard recreating a viral dialogue, 'ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe jassi' from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The video has gone viral on the internet receiving attention from social media users. Notably, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar Part 2 has been on a box office rampage. Within two weeks of its release, the film has crossed the Rs 1,500 crore mark worldwide, becoming the fastest Indian movie to achieve this milestone.

Ranveer Singh recreates viral Dhurandhar 2 dialogue at event

The viral video opens with Ranveer Singh interacting with the audience on stage, where he first recreated Akshaye Khanna’s famous dialogue, "Salam alaikum, Lyari", and then performed another viral line, "Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi." The audience responded with loud cheers. Take a look at the video below:

The video has garnered over 27.7K views on Instagram ever since it was uploaded.

Ranveer Singh at NMACC event in Mumbai

For the event, Ranveer Singh opted for an all-black bandhgala suit with a light-colored pocket square. He complemented his look with stylish shades. Take a look below:

Dhurandhar 2: Cast and production details

Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar. It features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor in key roles. The film is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Also Read: Dhurandhar: The Revenge crosses Rs 1500 crore mark worldwide being the fastest Indian film to do so