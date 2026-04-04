Dhurandhar: The Revenge crosses Rs 1500 crore mark worldwide being the fastest Indian film to do so

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is enjoying an undisputed reign in theaters. Released on March 19, the film is raking in massive earnings at the Indian box office. It is now just a few steps away from crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark. It is anticipated that the film will achieve this milestone over the weekend. Furthermore, its dominance is equally evident on the global stage.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge crosses Rs 1,500 crore worldwide

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is putting up a fierce fight at the global box office as well. Such is its momentum that, in terms of worldwide earnings, it has now set out to breach the strongholds established by films like Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2. According to a report by Sacnilk, within just two weeks, Dhurandhar 2 has generated a gross worldwide business of Rs 1,523.58 crore.

A new record for Dhurandhar 2

At the Indian box office, Dhurandhar 2 has ascended to the top spot in terms of earnings. It has surpassed its own predecessor, the first installment, Dhurandhar, to seize the number one position. Meanwhile, in terms of worldwide collections, it stands as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It trails only behind Dangal. Moreover, it has also becomes the fastest Indian film to go past the Rs 1,500 crore mark.

Dhurandhar 2's worldwide record

Globally, Dhurandhar 2 has secured the fourth position in terms of total collections. Since the film is still running successfully in theaters, it is expected that its ranking may improve further in the coming days. In terms of worldwide collections, Aamir Khan's Dangal holds the top spot, followed by Baahubali 2 at number two and Pushpa 2 at number three. In terms of earnings exceeding Rs 1,500 crore, the standing of the four films is as follows:

Indian film's worldwide collection

Dangal - Rs 2,070 Crore Baahubali 2 - Rs 1,788 Crore Pushpa 2 - Rs 1,742 Crore Dhurandhar 2 - Rs 1,523.58 Crore (As of Day 16)

Dominance at the US box office

Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in the United States. It achieved this record by surpassing Baahubali 2. It has earned $24.39 million in the US, a figure exceeding Rs 200 crore. The film has broken the record previously held by Baahubali 2, which was established nearly nine years ago as the SS Rajamouli film had earned $20.80 million.

Also Read: Box Office Report [April 3, 2026]: Dhurandhar 2 refuses to bow down to Project Hail Mary | See collections