Ranveer Singh meets Arsenal footballer Declan Rice amid Don 3 controversy, shares picture

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently met Arsenal footballer Declan Rice, and the moment quickly grabbed attention online after he shared a picture from their meeting. The interaction comes at a time when Ranveer is also making headlines due to ongoing controversy around Farhan Akhtar’s film Don 3 over his reported exit.

Ranveer Singh met the footballer ahead of the major UEFA Champions League final match between PSG and Arsenal, which is scheduled to take place on May 30, 2026, in Budapest, Hungary.

Ranveer Singh poses with Arsenal footballer Declan Rice

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, the Dhurandhar star shared a picture of himself with the footballer and wrote, "About last night," along with red and white heart emojis. For the background music, Ranveer Singh chose Kishore Kumar’s song 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan'.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RANVEER SINGH)Screengrab taken from Ranveer Singh's Instagram story.

About Ranveer Singh's Don 3 controversy

For the unversed, the controversy started after FWICE issued a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Ranveer Singh over his alleged sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. According to a statement shared by ANI, the federation took serious note of a complaint sent by the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA).

However, the complaint was reportedly filed by director Farhan Akhtar on April 11, 2026. After this, FWICE held meetings with all parties involved, including Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani. During the discussions, the makers reportedly said that around Rs 45 crore had already been spent on the film’s pre-production before Ranveer’s alleged exit.

Ranveer Singh's recent work front

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller film series Dhurandhar. The two-part film series went on to become a blockbuster hit at both domestic and international theatres. The actor hasn't announced his new project yet.

Also Read: FWICE hits back at Sanjay Gupta amid Ranveer Singh's Don 3 row, recalls previous matter with Jackie Shroff