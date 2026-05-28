FWICE hits back at Sanjay Gupta amid Ranveer Singh's Don 3 row, recalls previous matter with Jackie Shroff

New Delhi:

The controversy around Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3 is getting messier by the day. What began as a fallout between the actor and the makers has now turned into a public back-and-forth, also involving filmmaker Sanjay Gupta and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). After Sanjay Gupta questioned FWICE’s decision to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive against Ranveer, the federation has now responded strongly to his remarks.

FWICE responds to filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's take on banning Ranveer Singh

FWICE General Secretary Ashok Dubey, while speaking to Hindustan Times, defended the federation’s stand and reminded Sanjay Gupta that the same film bodies had once helped him during a crisis on the sets of Mumbai Saga. Recalling the incident, Dubey said actor Jackie Shroff had allegedly refused to continue shooting over an issue related to a dialogue, and it was the federation, along with IFTDA, that stepped in to resolve the matter.

"I want to ask Sanjay Gupta ji that when a few years back his film Mumbai Saga was being shot and Jackie Shroff ne aane se mana kar diya, ye hi IFTDA aur federation ne hi mil ke problem solve karvaya tha. Where was this objection then?" Dubey said.

Earlier, Sanjay Gupta had indirectly criticised the move against Ranveer, arguing that such decisions hurt not just actors but also hundreds of workers who depend on film shoots for their livelihood.

Responding to that criticism, Dubey clarified that FWICE has not banned Ranveer Singh. According to him, the body has only issued a Non-Cooperation Directive, leaving it up to individual members to decide whether they want to work with the actor. "Agar ye trend chalta raha to kaafi filmmaker aur producers nuksaan mein jaayenge. Humne kisi ko ban nahi kiya, humne to non cooperation bola hai, federation ke members ka decision hai ye film body ka internal decision hai," he told the same portal.

What did Sanjay Gupta say backing Ranveer Singh?

The reaction came after Sanjay Gupta posted a sharp note on X soon after FWICE announced the indefinite non-cooperation directive against Ranveer following his sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

“When an A List Hero shoots there are more than 300 workers working on sets. Ban him and you are not stopping him but depriving the workers of their livelihood. What sense does it even make???” Sanjay Gupta wrote.

How did Ranveer Singh respond to FWICE?

After FWICE's move, Ranveer Singh's team responded to the film body via an email. Reacting to the matter, Ranveer Singh's official spokesperson shared: "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance."

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films. He hasn't announced his next project as of yet.

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee reacts to film body's ban on Ranveer Singh at Governor trailer launch: 'Place is very wrong'