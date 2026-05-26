Manoj Bajpayee reacts to film body's ban on Ranveer Singh at Governor trailer launch: 'Place is very wrong'

New Delhi:

Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in Governor. At the film's trailer launch, the actor reacted to the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor over his reported exit from Don 3.

What did Manoj Bajpayee say about FWICE's ban on Ranveer Singh?

Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Governor in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 26, Manoj said he hopes the matter gets resolved soon and peacefully. Addressing the issue, Manoj said, "The place is very wrong. I must tell you one thing that all the people who are in this industry only read about it on social media, and we don't have detailed information about it. But all we can say as colleagues or as fellow fraternity members is that we hope that the matter is sorted out soon."

The actor also shared that although he has never worked with Ranveer Singh, he wishes for the situation to be handled amicably without things escalating further.

What is the Ranveer Singh controversy about?

The controversy began after FWICE issued a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD), a ban, against Ranveer Singh over his alleged last-minute withdrawal from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. According to an official statement shared by ANI, the federation took “serious cognizance” of a complaint forwarded by the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA).

The complaint was reportedly filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on April 11, 2026. Following this, FWICE held meetings with all parties involved, including Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani. During the discussions, the makers reportedly informed the federation that nearly Rs 45 crore had already been spent on the film’s pre-production before Ranveer’s alleged exit from the project.

How did Ranveer Singh respond?

Reacting to the matter, Ranveer Singh's official spokesperson shared: "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance."

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar film. He hasn't announced his next project. As for Manoj Bajpayee's Governor, the film will hit the screens on June 12.

Also read: Ranveer Singh visits Mysuru's Chamundeshwari Temple amid Kantara row and film body ban