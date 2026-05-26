Ranveer Singh visits Mysuru's Chamundeshwari Temple amid Kantara row and film body ban

New Delhi:

Earlier this year in April, the High Court of Karnataka had accepted the unqualified apology of Ranveer Singh in the case of mimicry of Kantara after he submitted his revised affidavit. It was noted that the issue would be settled, and he was ordered to pray to Goddess Chamundeshwari at the Chamundeshwari Temple within four weeks from then.

He fulfilled his promise and visited the Chamundeshwari Temple and prayed to Goddess Chamundeshwari on May 26, 2026. His visit was more or less kept secret as he wore a mask until he reached the garbhagrha of the temple for praying.

Ranveer Singh's stance

At the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India held in Goa, Ranveer Singh mimicked the Daiva scene of the film Kantara starring Rishab Shetty himself. However, the actor received many negative comments from the Kannadiga people owing to the video where he imitated the legendary scene from the movie and became viral. But then, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to apologize for the same.

The actor wrote, 'It was my intention to celebrate Rishab's amazing performance in the movie. Actor to actor, I know the amount of effort that goes into doing a scene as he did, for which I hold the highest regard. I have always admired every culture, tradition, and belief of our country. My deepest apologies if any sentiment of mine may have hurt any one of you.'

Rishabh Shetty's statement

Before this incident, Rishab Shetty had indirectly commented on the controversy that arose. 'That makes me feel uncomfortable because, while most of it is cinematic, the Daiva part is very sensitive. At whatever events I go to, I would like to request them to please not act out the Daiva and make fun of it because it is very emotional for us,' he had said.

Ranveer Singh, the star of Dhurandhar, issued an unconditional apology for making a mockery of the iconic Kantara Daiva scene recently. In February, Ranveer Singh approached the high court for relief following a case being lodged against him for insulting the Kannadiga community.

The High Court of Karnataka, then, had asked the authorities not to take any action against the Bollywood star.

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