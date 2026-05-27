'To be continued': Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's happy moment from Dil Dhadakne Do goes viral amid Don 3 exit

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's reported exit from Farhan Akhtar's film Don 3, an old video featuring a scene between the actor and filmmaker from the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do has gone viral on social media.

The now-viral clip is a scene from the film Dil Dhadakne Do, in which both actors are seen having a conversation on a cruise ship. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film stars an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and others.

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's happy moment from Dil Dhadakne Do goes viral

The viral video featuring Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's happy moment from Dil Dhadakne Do includes the phrase "To be continued," which has now sparked buzz among fans amid the Don 3 controversy. Take a look at the viral video below:

Social media users have reacted to the video with humorous comments and laughing emojis, as the clip included a note reading "Don 3 updates" in a sarcastic tone. It has garnered over 41K views ever since it was uploaded.

About Ranveer Singh's Don 3 controversy

For the unversed, the controversy around Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 started after FWICE issued a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD), a ban, against the Dhurandhar actor over his alleged withdrawal from Farhan Akhtar's film Don 3.

Meanwhile, the film's production house, Excel Entertainment, has claimed that it suffered a financial loss of around Rs 45 crore due to the incident.

About Dil Dhadakne Do

The romantic comedy-drama, Dil Dhadakne Do, is directed by Zoya Akhtar and follows the story of the Mehra family, who invite their friends on a luxury cruise to celebrate the parents’ 30th wedding anniversary. The film was a box office success and received praise from both audiences and critics. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it collected Rs 150.05 crore at the worldwide box office On IMDb, it holds a rating of 7.1.

Also Read: CINTAA head Poonam Dhillon reacts to Ranveer Singh's Don 3 FWICE row: 'Could have involved us'