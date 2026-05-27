CINTAA head Poonam Dhillon reacts to Ranveer Singh's Don 3 FWICE row: 'Could have involved us'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is embroiled in an ongoing controversy related to his reported exit from Farhan Akhtar's film Don 3. The issue escalated significantly after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the Dhurandhar actor. Now, Poonam Dhillon, head of the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), has reacted to the matter.

In a conversation with Variety India, veteran actress Poonam Dhillon mentioned that neither the Federation, producer nor the actor had approached or involved CINTAA in this issue. She also added that the issue could have been resolved if it had been brought to the film association.

Poonam Dhillon reacts to Ranveer Singh's Don 3 FWICE row

Poonam Dhillon said, "CINTAA as an association would have liked to be at least approached by both the parties or either of the parties if there was a problem. But since we were not approached either by the artists or by the production or by the Federation, we are a bit at a loss for what to say because we don’t have the detailed information."

Poonam Dhillon also added, "Till I have the right information, I cannot give an opinion on a situation because what we have heard already is what we have read in the media. It’s a very strange situation to be in because it’s one of our members, but neither has the artist or the producer or the Federation informed us or taken us into confidence."

Dhillon said the issue could have been resolved in a better and calmer way, saying, "We could have tried to resolve the issue. That is what our association is there for - to resolve such issues or for disputes or any kind of problems which come between an actor and a producer. Ranveer, being a part of CINTAA, could have involved us and approached us so we could have tried to resolve the issue in a more amicable way."

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to FWICE's ban on Ranveer Singh

Earlier, actor Manoj Bajpayee also reacted to FWICE’s ban on Ranveer Singh during the trailer launch event of his upcoming film, Governor: The Silent Saviour. He said, "The place is very wrong. I must tell you one thing that all the people who are in this industry only read about it on social media, and we don't have detailed information about it. But all we can say as colleagues or as fellow fraternity members is that we hope that the matter is sorted out soon."

Also Read: Don 3: Did you know why Farhan Akhtar chose Ranveer Singh instead of Shah Rukh Khan as the lead?